Google CAMP helps you modernise your cloud apps

Programme offers best practices and tools for developing and delivering better apps in Google Cloud Print Print Pro

Google has launched a cloud application modernisation effort, which the company said leverages its experience in driving application delivery at speed and scale.

Unveiled 25 August, the Google Cloud App Modernization Program (CAMP) Is intended to help large enterprises modernize application development and delivery and improve speed.

Facets of Google CAMP include:

Solutions, recommendations, and best practices for application modernisation. The application lifecycle is covered from writing code to running and securing applications. Practices include driving alignment between developers and operators, lean product development, and technical practices such as implementing loosely coupled architectures and continuous testing.

Tailored modernisation advice gained through a data-driven assessment. Regardless of whether a developer is building a Kubernetes, serverless, or mainframe application, the assessment shows where to start a modernisation effort, identifies priorities and how to maximize ROI. Bottlenecks are found, as well.

An extensible platform for writing code and running, securing, and operating applications. Existing Google Cloud Platform services are extended to help run legacy and new applications.

Anthos, Google’s hybrid and multi-cloud modernization platform. Google on August 25 announced hybrid AI capabilities for Anthos, including general availability of speech-to-text on-premises and introduced Anthos attached clusters, for managing Kubernetes clusters.

Google CAMP is based on the company’s experience in high-speed application delivery, with the company deploying 12 million builds and 650 million tests daily, along with processing 2.5 exabytes of logs monthly and parsing more than 14 quadrillion monitoring metrics. The program also reflects six years of devops research and assessment into practices to drive high performance, Google said.

IDG News Service