Cork companies support next generation of software entrepreneurs

Republic of Work and Teamwork launch programme designed to give new SaaS businesses a headstart

A programme launched in support of the next generation of software entrepreneurs is open for entries.

Developed by Republic of Work in collaboration with Teamwork, the programme, Teamwork Catalyst 2.0, was designed to give new SaaS businesses a headstart as they develop their concept and identify routes to market.

Under the scheme, successful applicants will enjoy full access to the Republic of Work co-working space, where they will be given an opportunity to benefit from Cork’s biggest innovation campus and leverage support from some of the city’s most successful businesses. There will also be an opportunity for new businesses to participate in a new podcast series recorded in the Republic of Work podcast studio.

Participants will also receive mentorship from Teamwork founders Daniel Mackey and Peter Coppinger, and Republic of Work director Dan Kiely.

“For every business that succeeds, there are many multiples that do not,” said Kiely. “What we hope to achieve through this collaboration is to give these new companies the best possible fighting chance. Republic of Work offers them a solid foundation with state-of-the-art facilities and a wealth of resources at their disposal. It also gives them access to a strong community network – something that has always played a vital role in the success of businesses that I’ve been involved with.”

Coppinger added: “When Dan and I started Teamwork, we were just two developers running a consultancy business who had spotted a gap in the market. That next success story is out there, and Teamwork Catalyst 2.0 is our way of supporting the next generation. They will make mistakes, and they will learn from them, but knowing that they have an office they can use and help at the end of a telephone line will hopefully give them an advantage.”

For more information, visit www.republicofwork.com/teamwork-catalyst

TechCentral Reporters