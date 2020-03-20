The League helps beat isolation blues for singletons

The League, a new dating app, has launched in Dublin in a bid to provide isolated singles with a way make connections from the safety of their own homes.

Created in 2015, The League uses data from Facebook and LinkedIn to fuel its algorithm. According to the company it boasts a “community of professional singles seeking an ambitious and driven partner”.

The app, which has a ‘freemium’ model, is offering its Dublin users two weeks free member status until social distancing measures are redacted. Now, all singles will have access to its video features, including live speed dating platform League Live.

In support of remote dating, the app allows users to video chat without exchanging phone numbers and supports 10-second video profiles to help improve match rates.

“The world is changing underneath us and in today’s climate, being able to connect safely and responsibly is more important than ever,” said Amanda Bradford, founder and CEO of The League.

The app, which operates in 76 cities worldwide, recently launched in 12 more locations.

Commenting on the expansion, Bradford said: “We made the decision to support more global cities and accelerate the roll-out of our video features to encourage singles to continue dating – with no need to leave your home, or even exchange numbers.”

TechCentral Reporters