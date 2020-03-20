Apple releases iPad Pro with a full keyboard and trackpad

11" and 12.9" tablets also boast faster performance, iPhone-like cameras, a LiDAR Scanner

Apple has launched its next iPad Pro, which sees the tablet edging ever nearer to being a laptop as well. Alongside the upgraded iPad Pro, Apple has launched the Magic Keyboard with the first trackpad. This works with both the new models and the previous generation, through a forthcoming update to iPadOS – 13.4 – that adds cursor support to the iPad. Apple said this will be released on 25 March.

Apps will also have to be updated to add cursor support – so you’ll likely not be able to make use of this feature immediately.

As before, the 2020 iPad Pro is available in two sizes – 11″ and 12.9″, and in Space Gray or Silver finishes.

Other new features include:

The A12Z Bionic chip. This combines an eight-core CPU with an eight-core GPU, while – said Apple – still allowing you to have up to 10 hours of battery life, faster Wi-Fi and cellular connections.

The new Pro camera has a 12MP wide camera and a 10MP ultra-wide camera.

The iPads also have a LiDAR Scanner that measures the distance of all objects up to five metres away. iPadOS 13.4 adds new depth frameworks so that AR and other camera-based apps can better analyse the environments they see.

Pricing begins at €909 for the Wi-Fi-only 11″ model. The Wi-FI+cellular version starts at €1,079. The 12.9″ model start at €1,129 and €1,299 for Wi-Fi-only and Wi-Fi+cellular versions respectively. Each is available with 128Gb, 256Gb, 512Gb and 1Tb storage options.

The new iPad Pro can be purchased from Apple’s website.

The Magic Keyboard costs €399 for both 11″ and 12.9″ models and will be available some time in May

IDG News Service