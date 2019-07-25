Tech North West launches with 12 companies on board

Cluster to work closely with local education and support bodies

Twelve companies from the north west have come together to form Tech North West, a cluster of start-ups, innovators and educators tasked with stimulating the tech sector across Sligo, Leitrim and surrounding counties.

The cluster will be working closely with IT Sligo; Mayo, Sligo Leitrim ETB; Sligo Local Enterprise Office; and the IDA.

The 12 companies already involved in the cluster together employ just over 400 people in the North West region and it is hoped that others will join once the cluster has been launched.

Its members range from multinationals such as Overstock and LiveTiles to indigenous companies like SL Controls and Cora Systems as well as start-ups Frankli and 6 Degrees.

The cluster will also focus on attracting tech talent to build their tech careers in a region which offers an enviable work-life balance, shorter commutes as well as lower rents and living costs.

“Tech North West is driven by a spirit of collaboration across the tech ecosystem in Sligo, Leitrim and surrounding areas,” said Tech North West chairman and site lead for Ireland at Overstock David Kenny.

“Our vision for the future is to work together to attract talent, new businesses and inspire the next generation of techies. We also want to show people living in Dublin, London and elsewhere that you can have a healthy tech career with progression and continuous learning opportunities while having a great work-life balance.”

John Nugent. IDA Ireland regional business development manager for the north west, said: “Demonstrating the breadth and scope of collaboration that exists here among tech companies is of enormous benefit to prospective investors. It shows how vibrant and effective the ecosystem is here and how open and welcoming the region is for this type of investment.”

TechCentral Reporters