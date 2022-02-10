Springboard+ March 2022 programmes at DBS New courses cover design, development and data Pro

DBS, in partnership with the Higher Education Authority as part of the Springboard+ 2021/2022 initiative, will be offering a number of Government funded Springboard+ programmes commencing in March 2022. These programmes are in the areas of digital marketing, data analytics, software development, and Web & cloud technologies.

What is Springboard+?

Are you looking to change career and create better job prospects in 2022? Or are you looking to get on that promotion ladder? Why not upskill with a FREE or 90%* government funded programme at DBS?

The Springboard+ Initiative offers Government Funded Courses at Certificate, Diploma and Postgraduate conversion levels.

As the ICT sector continues to grow, so too does the demand for skilled personnel in this area. A target of delivering more than 47,000 graduates with high-level ICT skills by 2022 has been set by the Government to meet Ireland’s need for graduates in computing, electronic and electrical engineering.

Technology Skills 2022, Ireland’s third ICT Skills Action Plan was launched in February 2020 by Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh and Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys.

These courses are currently available to those in employment, subject to meeting the eligibility and academic entry requirements as listed on dbs.ie/springboard. All DBS Springboard+ programmes are fully accredited by Quality & Qualifications Ireland (QQI) and span Levels 6, 7 & 8 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) to suit applicants with a range of prior qualifications and experience.

For people in employment the great advantage of these programmes is that they are 90% funded by the government and the remaining 10% contribution is paid for by the participant. In some cases, employers have paid the 10%. The 10% contribution fee for students vary from €240-€725, (depending on the programme of interest) and cover all costs such as registration, exams and library membership etc. Applications are currently being accepted.

DBS programmes on offer and open to applications for the March 2022 intake

Due to the limited number of places available, early application is recommended. Please note eligibility rules apply for all applicants.

Should you require any further information please do not hesitate to contact the DBS Admissions Office directly on admissions@dbs.ie or by telephone 01 417 7500.

*Eligibility Criteria Apply: http://dbs.ie/courses/springboard