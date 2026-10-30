The great threat from artificial intelligence is that it could make us boring

Reading the paper this week, I came across a naïve example of the ‘stop artificial intelligence’ (AI) genre. When I say naïve, I don’t mean childish, more in the sense that you might call certain kinds of painting or music naïve. Naïve, and wilfully so. The argument, buried in a paragraph in a longer piece, had little to do with technology and was openly disconnected from economics. It was all the better for it, too, as technologists do tend toward a kind of mechanistic teleology and market aficionados have a noted tendency to only see the numbers they like, and to dump all the ones they don’t like into a column called ‘externalities’ (which might better be described as ‘someone else’s problem’).

A full stop on AI development would, it said, give human creativity breathing room and, in all likelihood, stave off at least one looming social disaster.

The problem is, I’m honestly not sure what this mythical creature, the full stop, would look like, and I suppose that’s the point. As long as computing technology has existed it has been allowed to progress as far as, and in the direction chosen by, those who were creating it.





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In other words, subject to material limits on the technology and the availability of investment, it developed in whatever direction anyone could see a profit to be made. Most technologies do, though the cost of investment varies massively, as do the potential financial benefits, so they don’t grow equally.

In fact, the only technologies that come to mind as being subject to direct intervention are things like arms.

Various means like non-proliferation agreements, test ban treaties and restrictions on entire kinds of weapons mean that even if the whole thing seems more of a free-for-all than any of us is actually comfortable thinking about, it isn’t. At least not quite.



When AI doomers predict the downfall of civilisation they, presumably, want AI to be handled with the same care. And possibly the same lead-lined gloves. This cannot be what AI boosters, who also sing the song of apocalyptic collapse, want, though. So what do they want?

When Anthropic boss Dario Amodei called for AI to be slowed down he, clearly, wasn’t calling for the technology to be frozen in aspic. Slowing the pace. This is not hard to understand. It’s good for the incumbent players, and their investors, as it keeps challengers at bay. We have also heard plans by industry to codify self-regulation which, if sincere, could have a similar effect, though it could also lead to the creation of a cartel. In other words, the usual.

Victory that looks like defeat

AI businesses, naturally, are driven by the profit motive, even the ones for whom profit has been, thus far, a more theoretical concept even than practical quantum computing, so it’s no surprise that they want to tread at least a little carefully. Google parent company Alphabet enjoyed, or not, a precipitous 13% drop the day I wrote this article. Terrible stuff. AI to blame. Hurting advertising, you see. The search giant’s share price hasn’t been this low since… earlier this year.

So, not exactly the end of the world, or even the stock market. At least not today. But there are voices out there who say worse is to come, both in the spreadsheet and the street, and these are the voices calling for the development of AI to be halted.

Halted, specifically, because that means using the current state of the art as a chokepoint.

What matters, fundamentally, is training AI models. The real chokepoint, though, is silicon, which, while fairly banal, is also scarce, expensive to design and manufacture, and produced by only a handful of companies. In the most advanced cases, a crucial production machine is made by just one company: Netherlands-based ASML

In truth, the case of ASML does slightly overstate things, as it does have competitors and they could surpass its technology. The point, however, is that while you can’t stop people writing code, you can stop them from training models by strangling the silicon supply.

That would be a very serious move, though. Not only would it require multilateral action, it would also require significant public buy-in. And the two don’t always go together. If, as the evidence suggests, people are afraid of the job-destroying capacity of AI, and this is, in part, why politics continues to seem chaotic and contradictory, how can you get them to agree to control the global supply of a fairly boring commodity when being one of the few countries without restrictions, or simply with looser ones, would create a massive economic advantage?

Despite that, advocates say it needs to happen. The Machine Intelligence Research Institute’s Non-Proliferation Treaty sets a specific compute threshold chosen to block superintelligence training while leaving today’s AI applications unaffected.

Restricted access

But perhaps AI shouldn’t be seen in terms of weapons, despite its clear military implications. Gene editing and human cloning are also restricted technologies, but in these cases a clear case for their non-use meets a general unpleasantness factor that allows most of us to nod along with things and not bother ourselves with difficult moral questions. Which is fair enough, frankly. Most of us aren’t paid enough to understand the fine detail of the moral implications of technologies we can only dimly grasp.

Whether or not the case can be made to halt AI is not at all clear to me. It would be easy to say that believing our current circumstances are natural and permanent is an illusion, and as a philosophical position that is true: just because it’s hard to imagine a hard stop doesn’t mean it’s impossible, only that our imaginations are bounded by our current circumstances.

And make no mistake: choosing to do nothing is no less a choice than choosing to intervene.

And yet, it is hard to imagine, isn’t it? The last few years have been strange. AI has developed at an astonishing, often alarming, pace. It has also been extremely boring and, in its public face at least, not anything like as useful as was claimed by its boosters. It is not at all without use, though, even in its banal office-bound form, not to mention its use in medical imaging and so on.

Perhaps that is, in fact, why calls for a halt can sound both urgent and unreal: if AI is the threat its harshest critics say it is, it is also, somehow, experienced not so much as a shocking catastrophe but, more, as a slow, endless grind. A slog, downwards. Much like a lot of information technology these days, arguably much of life, what we actually experience with AI feels like a one-two punch with the promise of possibility quickly followed by another microscopic degradation in the texture of reality.

That sounds a bit like strange fiction, doesn’t it? M. John Harrison’s 2026 Booker-longlisted novel The End of Everything is too serious a work of art to be reduced to a metaphor for AI (or anything else), but it does ask is the end actually the end, or is the real end the banal, dreary reality that follows a catastrophe we haven’t even understood.

But with talking machines and, now, rogue AI agents being routine news stories we have already slipped into the realm of science fiction. And JG Ballard said as much in both 1969 and 1971. It’s just that we all agreed and then, over time, pretended to no longer know what he was on about as the social impact of technology was recast as a mere natural process.

Perhaps we should look to another kind of writing, like a lawyer’s brief or an insurance contract. Those words on paper might have a pretty big effect on the industry any day now. And, as a result, on us. One that, until it happens, will be hard to imagine.