Civil service opens search for networks & cyber security ICT specialist at executive officer level

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Applications are open for the position of networks & cyber security ICT specialist at executive officer level.

The candidate recruited from this competition will be directly involved in delivering on a range of Government strategies within their appointed organisations. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a larger team delivering on the ambitions of Ireland to be a digital leader and enabling digital engagement with the State by businesses, members of the public and public servants.





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Successful candidates will be integral members of teams that are delivering network and cyber-related infrastructures and services to their colleagues internally as well as for critical projects of national importance and public prominence such as the National Childcare scheme, interactions with the Revenue Commissioners, digital solutions supporting subsidies in the agrifood sector, company registrations, the census, Driver Licence Online, social welfare supports, registering key life events such as birth, marriage, deaths, and employment permits and the gov.ie portal, which is now the primary source of information on government and government services and is one of the most accessed Irish websites. The delivery of these critical projects will be accelerated as Ireland works towards hitting the digital targets set out in Europe’s Digital Decade plan.

The panel formed from this competition will be used to fill vacancies across the civil service. Applicants should note that the majority of vacancies will be in Dublin.

Closing date for entries is 3pm on Thursday, 5 November.

Full details of the roles, including specific eligibility requirements, is available on www.publicjobs.ie

For more information and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/TC_Ad_NCSICT2