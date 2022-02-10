BT Primary Science Fair seeks projects from budding scientists Third to sixth class students invited to enter Ireland’s longest-running primary science fair by 25 February Life

Entries for the 2022 BT Primary Science Fair are now open. Ireland’s longest-running primary science fair will take place virtually in schools across the country 29 to 30 March.

Since 2001, the Primary Science Fair has been an integral part of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), allowing younger students to develop their interest in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) in a non-competitive environment and encouraging them to become future participants in the overall exhibition.

BT is now seeking project entries from primary school students from third to sixth class before the closing date of 25 February 2022. The event organisers hope that engaging in the event will open the world of science to younger students and ignite a lifelong interest in all things STEM-related.

The projects will be showcased and presented to past winners, judges, and BTYSTE alumni during the two-day virtual event, exploring exciting new ideas and fascinating topics in the areas of STEM. The class projects this year will cover a wide range of topics ranging from living things to environmental awareness and care, energy forces and materials.

To enter the Primary Science Fair, please fill out this form here. For more information, visit The Primary Science Fair @BTYSTE – BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

