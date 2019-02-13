Singlepoint partners with Aqua Security

Digital consulting company Singlepoint has signed a partnership deal with Aqua Security provide enterprises with an integrated security solution for their virtual container environments.

“Singlepoint is continually investing in technologies to stay ahead of the curve, allowing our customers to easily transform their business through the cloud”, explains Brian Seery, chief technology officer at Singlepoint. “By combining Singlepoint’s deep insights into containerised application performance with Aqua Security’s enforcements of security best practices, we are helping organisations bridge the gap between these traditionally siloed teams”.

Aqua’s Container Security Platform provides full visibility into container activity and attacks, delivering transparent, automated security for cloud native applications while helping to enforce policy and simplify regulatory compliance.

Sarah Goodchild, director, WW Partner Sales at Aqua Security, said: “With the rapid pace of innovation and continuous delivery of cloud applications, ensuring security can no longer be the exclusive burden of security teams, and instead should be part of the overall operational soundness of applications throughout their lifecycle.

“Singlepoint’s integration with Aqua creates a valuable shortcut that allows security issues to be detected early and fixed quickly, preventing escalated security incidents in production”.

