NDRC opens call for PorterShed accelerator entries

Start-up accelerator NDRC at PorterShed has announced the opening of entries for its third round beginning in May.

Following the success of the first two NDRC at PorterShed programmes, which ran during 2017 and 2018, and saw Appraisee and PlanDomino securing further follow-on investment offers, there will be up to eight places available for successful entrepreneurs in the Galway-based accelerator programme.

Entry will be through a competitive process designed to find and support those digital companies with the best potential for growth and expansion. Each successful applicant will receive an increased level of investment, amounting to €75,000 – of which €50,000 is a cash investment into their company and €25,000 is in programme service costs.

Based in the PorterShed in Eyre Square, Galway, the initiative – a collaboration from Enterprise Ireland, NDRC and GCID (Galway City Innovation District) – aims to drive the growth of digital startups nationally.

The accelerator programme is part of Enterprise Ireland’s overall strategy to increase the number and quality of startups that have the potential to employ more than 10 persons and achieve €1 million in export sales within three years.

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, said: “We are delighted to be seeking more startups again for our NDRC at PorterShed accelerator investment programme. Thanks to the healthy partnership we have with PorterShed, GCID and Enterprise Ireland, 2019 will see an enhanced offering for ventures, with increased capital to go alongside our proven accelerator approach.

“The start-up ecosystem in Ireland is already vibrant, and it is through regional programmes such as NDRC at PorterShed that we can channel that vibrancy into real commercial progress by bringing our transformative expertise to bear on startups throughout the whole of the country.”

Maurice O’Gorman, Chairman of the Galway City Innovation District said: “GCID are delighted to welcome back the NDRC team to PorterShed. Our vision is to create high quality sustainable jobs to the regional economy and with programmes like NDRC at PorterShed we are in a position to identify, accelerate and launch innovative technologies on to the global market stage.

“GCID is passionate about startups and technology, working with NDRC and Enterprise Ireland to accelerate the marketability of innovative technologies is fundamental to our core values.”

Deadline for entries is the end of March and can be made at www.ndrc.ie.

