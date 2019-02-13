Finch Capital ramps up Irish investment plans

VC firm allocates €20m to start-up fund

Finch Capital, a venture capital firm with offices in Amsterdam, London and Singapore, has dedicated €20 million towards supporting early-stage fintech start-ups in Ireland. The move follows a €10 million investment from Enterprise Ireland and will be the first targeted Irish strategy from the firm.

The fund will promoted copmanies working in Artificial Intelligence (AI), security and Internet of Things (IoT).

Radboud Vlaar, partner, Finch Capital, said: “Finch Capital recognises that Ireland has established itself as a leading European fintech and technology hub, and we are delighted to be establishing a presence here in the Irish market to support bold entrepreneurs transforming the financial services industry.”

Kevin Sherry, executive director, Global Business Development at Enterprise Ireland, said: “Finch Capital brings proven additional capacity and resources to Ireland combined with deep industry knowledge and connectivity in the sector. Enterprise Ireland is delighted to support this new fund as it establishes a presence in Ireland. We look forward to working with the team to drive the development and growth of an increasing number of Irish fintech companies, supporting them to build scale and expand reach in global markets.”

TechCentral Reporters