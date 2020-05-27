Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure IT Expert API

New interface simplifies infrastructure management at the edge

Schneider Electric has released a new public application programming interface (API) for its cloud-based software EcoStruxure IT Expert to enable IT solution providers and end users to integrate a power and critical infrastructure monitoring platform into any preferred management system.

The aim, says Schneider Electric, is to simplify management at the edge for those managing distributed IT infrastructure.

The EcoStruxure IT Expert API builds on the success of EcoStruxure IT Expert, claimed to be the industry’s first hosted monitoring platform, which is vendor-agnostic and powered by artificial intelligence.

Now enhanced with new public API capabilities, says the vendor, the platform is increasing its flexibility, allowing users to maintain a local data store and build custom applications that react to changes. With increased access to energy and infrastructure resource data, users can make changes to increase efficiency and sustainability.

“We are working with our partners and customers in new and different ways so they can gain the right visibility and insights on their IT infrastructure while we help to create a more open ecosystem,” said Kevin Brown, senior vice president, EcoStruxure, Energy Management Business, Schneider Electric. “We have been talking about releasing a public API in the past year, and this announcement of its availability for EcoStruxure IT Expert demonstrates our on-going commitment to solving efficiency and sustainability challenges with edge computing while also opening up new business opportunities for partners.”

The key benefits of the EcoStruxure IT Expert API are third-party integration that allows the integration of the EcoStruxure IT platform into existing systems to mitigate risk of downtime by monitoring power and critical infrastructures. There is improved, instantaneous visibility, whereby critical infrastructure data can be accessed from preferred systems, with current state snapshot retrieval to determine any alarms. Smarter, data-driven decision making is facilitated through capture alarm, inventory, sensor and location data to support key decision making and, in the case of a partner, make active recommendations to users. Improved reporting pulls data from power and critical devices into existing or new dashboards, and gains the ability to add metrics with a granular level of detail.

EcoStruxure IT Expert API is available globally in all markets, except China.

TechCentral Reporters