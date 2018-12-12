PFS named e-payments solutions provider to Crown Commercial Service

Navan company expands UK public sector reach

Navan-based Prepaid Financial Services (PFS) has been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) RM3828 Payment Solutions Framework Agreement for the supply of a range of electronic money solutions.

Crown Commercial Service is an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

“CCS is focused on sourcing premier suppliers delivering first class product ranges that offer the best value for money for taxpayers. Prepaid Financial Services is honoured to have been awarded a position on the payment solutions commercial agreement,” said Lee Britton, commercial director, PFS.

Chris Williams, commercial agreements Lead at CCS, said: “We welcome PFS to the RM3828 CCS framework after a rigorous procurement process. We look forward to working with them in the provision of pre-paid card payment solutions to the public sector.”

PFS has active programmes in 24 countries, with the ability to transact in 22 currencies. Its products are used by governments, local authorities, NGOs, mobile network operators, banks, and corporate clients.

TechCentral Reporters