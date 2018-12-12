BearingPoint bolsters digital transformation capabilities with MuleSoft

Partnership to serve financial, commercial, public sectors Print Print Trade

Technology consultancy BearingPoint has partnered with San Francisco-based MuleSoft, a provider of the leading platform for building application networks, in a bid to accelerate Irish businesses’ digital transformation.

In its partnership role BearingPoint will provide advisory and implementation consulting services to clients in the financial services, commercial and public sectors, from initial strategy to design and execution of the digital transformation process using MuleSoft.

“Digital transformation is a broad, all-encompassing concept,” said Gary Mullane, director, BearingPoint (pictured). “For larger organisations, realising a successful digital transformation across potentially hundreds or thousands of applications, legacy platforms and third-party devices is a daunting task. How does a business unlock the full potential of its data and deliver a real-time, single view of the customer? Even though we have more ways to analyse information, and automate and manage IT infrastructure, this task seems more complex, not less.

“Every organisation has different needs, and that’s why it’s important to have a solution to enable digital transformation that is both flexible and customisable. MuleSoft’s Anypoint Platform allows businesses to easily connect and sync their applications, devices and data on on-premises computer systems and in the cloud.

“Being able to connect siloed-off platforms and data sets to a fully joined-up network ecosystem is a powerful and compelling proposition. With Anypoint Platform, our customers can simultaneously reduce their time to market, make smarter, faster decisions, exceed customer expectations, and increase operational efficiency.”

Brent Hayward, senior vice president of global channels and alliances at MuleSoft, said: “With the explosion of disparate technologies today, connecting them all quickly and efficiently is the key to gaining a competitive edge. Through its partnership with MuleSoft, BearingPoint is enabling its customers to create a dynamic application network to achieve their goals and accelerate their pace of business. We’re pleased to welcome BearingPoint into MuleSoft’s partner ecosystem and look forward to working together to deliver significant business impact to our mutual customers.”

TechCentral Reporters