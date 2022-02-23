Pexip appoints Trond K. Johannessen as CEO Johannessen will join Pexip in May 2022 Trade

Trond K. Johannessen has been appointed chief executive officer of Pexip following an extensive international search process.

Johannessen is currently the CEO of Embron Group, a global IT and technology corporation that has doubled its revenues and increased its earnings fivefold under his leadership. He has 25 years of experience managing global business development, mainly in business-to-business sectors.

Previously, Johannessen was the CEO of Embron subsidiary, Hatteland Technology. He also has executive management experience from Tomra, a publicly listed technology company in the circular economy space, where he was an integral part of establishing and growing a new business area that today constitutes around 50% of Tomra’s revenues.

Johannessen also has a consultancy background as junior partner in McKinsey & Co. and board experience and is currently the chair of Webstep ASA, a publicly listed IT consultancy.

“I’ve followed Pexip’s progress and results with admiration for some time and now I’m very much looking forward to putting on the jersey and joining the team,” said Johannessen. “With its unique technology, strong customer base among large public and private sector organisations, and highly experienced and knowledgeable team, Pexip is taking a leading position within defined sectors in the new video economy, and I’m thrilled to be part of that journey.”

“The video communication industry is entering a new era,” said Michel Sagen, chair of the board of Pexip. “We have seen the advent of a new video economy, opening up the use of video communication not just for meetings but for a huge range of applications across all industries. The board believes that Trond is the ideal candidate to lead Pexip in its next stage of growth and development in this market. Trond’s results in scaling and commercialising complex technology in the global marketplace over many years are truly impressive. We are confident that his outstanding track record in global business makes him the right choice to lead Pexip in delivering continued high growth but also profitability in the years to come.”

Johannessen will join Pexip in May 2022. Øystein Hem, who is currently interim CEO and CFO, will continue to lead the company until Johannessen assumes his role. Hem will thereafter continue with Pexip as CFO.

TechCentral Reporters