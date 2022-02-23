Minister Harris to open HEAnet conference 2022 Conference for education and research sectors takes place on 9-11 March Life

In association with HEAnet

Minister for Further & Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Simon Harris will open the HEAnet Conference 2022, on 10 March 2022 in Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Firmly established as one of the leading conferences for Ireland’s education and research sector, the HEAnet Conference is taking place on the 9-11 March in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney.

advertisement





Minister Harris opened the virtual HEAnet Conference in 2020 with a fireside chat and will be joining the HEAnet Conference 2022 in person, to address the conference attendees.

HEAnet, Ireland’s national education and research network, has been running the HEAnet conference since 2001. Every year, the HEAnet Conference attracts hundreds of attendees from the education and research sector. Most of the conference attendees are decision-makers, IT directors, IT managers, IT staff, researchers, or librarians in educational institutions.

HEAnet Conference 2022 is supported by more than 30 exhibitors and seven sponsors. The primary sponsor for the conference is Enet, Ireland’s largest, open access network provider. Other sponsors are Dell Technologies, Fortinet, Agile Juniper Networks, AWS, Diligent and Ekco.

This year’s programme has been developed around HEAnet client case studies and technology workshops on topics including cyber security, collaboration tools, strategy, digital transformation, identity, research, and much more. The full programme is available at www.heanet.ie/conference/2022.