Storm Technology partners with ContraForce

Storm Technology, a Littlefish Group company, today announced its strategic partnership with agentic security delivery platform ContraForce. The partnership strengthens Littlefish Group’s managed security operations centre (SOC), supporting AI-powered threat investigation and response capabilities, designed to help Irish organisations embrace the opportunities of AI securely and confidently.

As organisations accelerate their adoption of AI, cyber security has become a critical business enabler. While AI is creating new opportunities for innovation, productivity and growth, it is also enabling attackers to operate faster, at greater scale, and with increasing sophistication. Security leaders are faced with a dual challenge: harnessing the potential of AI while ensuring their organisations remain resilient against evolving threats.

Rather than replacing human analysts, ContraForce’s technology acts as a force multiplier, providing teams with better intelligence, greater visibility and faster access to the information they need to respond effectively. Experienced cyber professionals remain firmly at the centre of every decision, ensuring organisations maintain the governance, control, and accountability required to protect critical systems and data.





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The result is a more intelligent and responsive security operation that not only detects and responds to threats faster but also enables Storm specialists to spend more time proactively helping clients strengthen their wider cyber resilience, reduce risk exposure, and support long-term business objectives.

Sean Tickle, head of cyber security at Littlefish Group (pictured), said: “AI is changing the cyber security landscape on both sides of the equation. Organisations are exploring how it can help them move faster and deliver more value, while attackers are using the same technology to become more sophisticated and harder to detect. We believe the answer isn’t to replace people with AI. The real power comes from combining intelligent AI context and workflows with human expertise. AI can process information at incredible speed, but context, judgement and accountability remain essential when the stakes are high. This partnership allows us to give our analysts better intelligence, faster; helping them focus on protecting our customers and enabling them to adopt new technologies with greater confidence.”

Stan Golubchik, founder and CEO at ContraForce, said: “Running a SOC is one of the most critical services delivered to businesses today, and one of the hardest to run well. At scale it gets harder still, because every client a provider adds brings its own environment, its own alert volume and its own expectations, and the standard has to hold across all of them. This partnership lets Storm’s SOC put intelligent AI agents alongside their analysts rather than in place of them, cutting the time it takes to separate real threats from noise and act on them. The result is faster and broader coverage for every client Storm Technology protects, enabling their analysts to meet AI-driven threats. Storm’s specialists have always been world class defenders. What changes now is reach. Their expertise arrives at every incident, for every client, at machine speed.”

TechCentral Reporters