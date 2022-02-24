Akari Software becomes Learnovate Centre patron member This is the highest form of Learnovate membership Trade

The Learnovate Centre has announced Akari Software as a new patron member of the global research and innovation centre in learning technologies.

Learnovate, an industry-led technology centre funded by Enterprise Ireland, provides thought leadership to the world’s learning and development community on the innovative use of learning technology. Based at Trinity College Dublin, it empowers organisations through the exploration and application of transformative technology solutions.

Akari Software is the latest company to join Learnovate’s list of patrons. This is the highest form of Learnovate membership and patron members sit on the organisation’s thought leaders’ circle and participate in its research working groups.

An Irish-owned company, Akari produces a number of digital tools to help higher education institutions manage their curriculum. The largest provider of curriculum management systems outside the United States, Akari employs over 40 people, the majority of whom are based at the firm’s headquarters in Cork.

Akari was founded in 2011 by chief technical officer Paraic Hegarty and executive chairman Eoghan O’Leary. Its products are designed to streamline processes for universities and other higher education institutions through easy-to-use online tools, resulting in lower costs and greater efficiencies for institutions, their staff, and students. In the 10 years since its formation, the company has grown its operations beyond Ireland to Malaysia and other countries in the ASEAN region.

“We are delighted to have Akari Software join Learnovate as a Patron Member,” said Learnovate Centre director Nessa McEniff. “Having an organisation with significant experience in the higher education space is invaluable to Learnovate. We are already engaged with Paraic and the team at Akari at many levels and are looking forward to collaborating on a number of our research projects.”

“It’s comforting to think Learnovate is an Irish-based research centre. That makes it easier to participate,” said Paraic Hegarty. “The community aspect really attracted us. We’re a small enterprise and it’s difficult for an SME because we don’t have the scale of a multinational. We have to network in order to get access to those resources. Learnovate was a really good way of connecting with people in the research community and in particular in Higher Education, which is our customer base and who we’re selling to all the time. The level of engagement from the other members has been fantastic. What is striking is that people who have been involved a long time remain as enthused and engaged as they were in the beginning – which is a really good sign.”

