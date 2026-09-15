Musk withdraws lawsuit against Apple over OpenAI deal

Elon Musk has decided to withdraw his lawsuit against Apple. The case revolved around allegations that the tech giant was giving OpenAI’s ChatGPT an unfair advantage over competing AI services. Although the dispute with Apple has been settled, Musk will continue his legal battle against OpenAI.

The conflict stems from a 2024 agreement under which Apple integrated ChatGPT into its ecosystem, allowing Siri to pass complex queries on to OpenAI’s system.

Musk argued that this partnership distorted competition, claiming that Apple’s dominant position in the US smartphone market, combined with OpenAI’s substantial lead in the chatbot sector, created an unfair monopoly that harmed his own AI, Grok. He had initially demanded financial compensation and an end to the collaboration between the two companies.





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Separately, Musk has maintained a contentious relationship with Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. As a former early investor, Musk claimed that Altman had betrayed the organisation’s original non‑profit mission by turning it into a profit‑driven entity for personal gain. A jury in California ultimately rejected those claims, however.

Interestingly, the legal withdrawal coincides with Apple’s launch of an improved, AI‑powered version of Siri in the United States. This new version has been developed internally by Apple, although certain components are powered by Google’s Gemini AI.

Meanwhile, Musk’s own AI venture, xAI, has faced its own challenges. Its chatbot Grok previously came under widespread criticism for generating offensive content, including antisemitic statements and praise for Adolf Hitler, which xAI attributed to a programming error. Musk has since integrated xAI into his space company, SpaceX.

Business AM