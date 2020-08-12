Okto clears creates a positive atmosphere with air control system

Okto Technologies, a Northern Irish family business providing smart building solutions, has launched Oktoair, an artificial intelligence-led air filtration system which has been fast-tracked due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Brought to market on the back of an 18 month process using in-house developers, Oktoair tests proved successful inremoving 99.98% of a proxy virus for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, within 10 minutes and 100% in 45 minutes.

Oktoair works by analysing 11 key air quality metrics, providing a detailed breakdown of pollutants, including the levels of carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, formaldehyde, volatile organic compounds and ultrafine contaminants measuring 2.5microns (one twentieth of the width of a human hair). The system then determines how to best manage the air to achieve optimum living conditions – from closing vents and windows, to filtering the air through its bespoke AirWorks by Okto Disinfecting Filtration System (DFS). AirWorks then purifies the air using electronic disinfection techniques, killing even the smallest bacteria or virus.

Based on technology developed by the US military to defend against chemical and biological attack, Okto is the only company in the UK and Ireland certified to design, develop, and implement the AirWorks DFS system.

Managing Director of Okto Technologies Philip Dowds said: “Never before has the Irish public need been more focused on feeling safe and protected in the home or work environment. We fast-tracked the launch of this system as a result of Covid-19 because we genuinely feel it will have a positive and helpful impact for hotels and businesses across the country as they reopen their doors. Oktoair elevates our Smart Buildings Technologies ethos to a new level by creating living spaces which enable occupiers to thrive and flourish.

“In the midst of the most densely populated and polluted city centres, where property prices are at a premium, our solutions offer optimum control, comfort, health, wellbeing and ultimately, peace of mind.”

