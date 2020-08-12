Nutanix Clusters launch on AWS

Organisations are demanding the flexibility of multiple clouds, while struggling with complexity, operational silos, and costs of managing private and public clouds.

A unified solution that provides a consistent experience, tooling, and operational practices across clouds, Nutanix argues, will allow companies to break down silos and reduce inefficiencies while enabling the advantage of flexibility to choose the right cloud for each workload.

To that end, Nutanix has made generally available Nutanix Clusters on AWS, which it says, extends the flexibility and ease of use of the its hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) software, along with all Nutanix products and services, to bare metal Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instances on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Single stack

According to the maker, the move “delivers hybrid cloud infrastructure — one that allows businesses to accelerate their digital initiatives and optimise spending, priorities further amplified in the age of COVID”. Nutanix says it now offers a single stack that integrates compute and storage, provides unified operations across private and public clouds, integrated networking with AWS, and, crucially, license portability from private to public clouds, which addresses key technical and operational challenges of the hybrid cloud era.

Users will be able to take advantage of the full Nutanix software stack on private and public cloud, which includes the unstructured storage solutions Files, application orchestration solution Calm, database administration and automation solution Era.

“We are excited to support an extension of a customer’s private cloud environment into AWS with the launch of Clusters on AWS,” said Doug Yeum, head of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, AWS. “This provides customers the flexibility to get the most out of both their AWS and Nutanix environments. Customers now have an opportunity to take advantage of Nutanix Clusters on AWS to deploy adjacent to their cloud-native applications in AWS and fast track their digital transformation.”

“On behalf of our customers, we have always worked to make IT so simple that it’s invisible,” said Tarkan Maner, chief commercial officer, Nutanix. “As the industry evolved, our focus has expanded beyond the data centre to help our customers manage the complexity of multiple clouds, whether private or public. Nutanix Clusters on AWS is the realisation of this vision. This enables complete flexibility by allowing businesses to write code once and use it anywhere, taking advantage of scale, location, integration, and pricing of multiple options – this is the true vision of hybrid cloud.”

Single entity management

The Nutanix Clusters ability to manage hybrid and multicloud environments as a single entity, commented Bob Laliberte, practice director and senior analyst, ESG, gives IT teams a truly elastic environment spanning on-premises and multiple public clouds.

“This enables a single IT team to scale whichever environment makes the most sense for the business based on cost, performance, or availability,” said Laliberte.

IT consultancy and service provider, Wipro, has extensive industry experience in managing and running business critical applications in a cloud agnostic architecture, according to its Cloud and Infrastructure Services vice president, Satish Yadavalli.

“We have leveraged Nutanix Clusters as the underlying cloud infrastructure platform to deliver our technology services. It provides us with a critical component of hybrid cloud – a truly unified management plane across private and public clouds,” said Yadavalli. “Nutanix Clusters provides us the flexibility of running applications in the cloud while reducing the networking overhead by using our existing AWS set-up making our deployment quick and efficient.”

