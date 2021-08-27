Microsoft Ireland shifts gears for LauraLynn challenge

Charity cycle has raised total of €500,000 for children's hospice

September marks the eighth consecutive year that Microsoft Ireland employees will don their cycle helmets and take on a cycling challenge in aid of Ireland’s only children’s hospice, LauraLynn.

This year, Microsoft’s employees and their family members will set out to raise €30,000 for LauraLynn by cycling a combined 30,000kms in September.

All funds raised from the charity cycle will go directly to LauraLynn as it provides support for children with life-limiting conditions and their families. LauraLynn has remained open throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and has continued to provide care and support to families at its hospice in Leopardstown, close to Microsoft’s campus at One Microsoft Place. In response to the pandemic, LauraLynn now offers virtual hospice care and support for children and families.

“Our annual cycle in aid of LauraLynn is one of the highlights of the year at Microsoft as we can all play an active part in raising funds for this very special charity,” said James O’Connor, vice-president of Microsoft International Operations. “Microsoft and LauraLynn have developed a close relationship over recent years. In addition to our fundraising efforts, we’ve supported the development and implementation of LauraLynn’s digital strategy and empowered the team with the technology and skills that are required to provide vital care and support to families across Ireland.

“The cycling challenge is Microsoft’s way of recognising this important work and acknowledging the team for all that they do. This year, we are as committed as ever to hitting our fundraising target of €30,000, meaning the total funds raised by Microsoft Ireland employees since the cycling event began in 2014 will be in excess of €530,000.”

Ronan Lyons, a member of the Microsoft cycling team and one of the organisers since the charity event began in 2014, said: “This is my eighth year participating in the Microsoft charity cycle for LauraLynn and I am thrilled to once again be in a position to support this amazing charity. The Microsoft cycle has become somewhat of a family tradition in our house, with my wife and kids playing their part in clocking up all-important kilometres, and every year we look forward to raising funds for this brilliant cause. Personally, I’m also very proud of how the charity event has grown over the years, from just 10 cyclists in 2014 to an initiative where every employee can contribute and play an active part and most importantly the amount of much needed funds we have been able to raise to support the critical work of LauraLynn.”

Kerry McLaverty, CEO of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice, said: “We are so thankful for the level of support shown to us from Microsoft Ireland in the form of its annual charity cycle. This September marks LauraLynn’s 10th anniversary, and it means so much to us that Microsoft has been there for such a significant part of that journey. We are hugely appreciative of their ongoing support.

“As we emerge from the uncertainty of the last few months, it’s been wonderful to see people come together again and spend more time with their families. The funds raised through Microsoft’s charity cycle will allow families at LauraLynn to spend quality time with their loved ones and create some cherished memories as they go through one of their most challenging periods.”

The public can track the progress of the team as they undertake their 30,000km challenge using the hashtag #MicrosoftLifeIreland. To support LauraLynn, members of the public can pledge their support and donate by logging on to http://aka.ms/Cycle4LauraLynn.

TechCentral Reporters