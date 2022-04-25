Medical device, digital health start-ups pitch for place on Medtech Innovator programme Showcase and accelerator programme supports the development of the most promising innovations in the field Trade

Leading medical device and digital health start-ups will today pitch for a place on Medtech Innovator’s Showcase and Accelerator Programme, which supports the development of the most promising innovations in the field. Partners, Trinity College Dublin and RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, play host to the event.

Each year, MedTech Innovator, the leading non-profit accelerator in the global medical technology industry, selects the most promising medical technology start-ups and emerging growth companies and matches them with healthcare leaders for mentorship and support via its showcase and accelerator programme.

In 2022, MedTech Innovator and its partners will give out $1 million in cash prizes as well as other awards across their programmes. Each programme has its own cohort and includes several rounds where companies gain increasing amounts of exposure to industry leaders including through online application reviews, pitch events, and audience competitions at several major industry conferences.

Taking place today in Trinity Business School, the event will feature pitches from the best-in-class medical device and digital health companies in the region. Participating companies are selected from hundreds of international applicants. Attendees will pitch to a panel of judges and have the opportunity to network with MedTech Innovator partners such as investors and key industry executives.

This event is part of the Trinity RCSI Knowledge Transfer consortium, an initiative supported by Knowledge Transfer Ireland and Enterprise Ireland.

“Trinity is Ireland’s leading university in terms of start-up generation and is particularly successful in the medtech sector as well as in those of life sciences, ICT and engineering,” said Leonard Hobbs, director of Trinity Research and Innovation.

“We wish all participants well, including Trinity campus companies, Head Diagnostics, developing rapid assessment for brain impairment and brain disease; InjurySense, developing a wearable device to monitor hamstring function during running; Vertigenius, developing a treatment for dizziness and balance problems, and our emerging projects; ProACT Health, advancing ‘home based’ integrated care; Altach Medical, developing cartilage regeneration therapies; MitrAdapt, treating complex heart valve disease; and PLIO Surgical, improving outcomes in GI surgery.”

Prof Fergal O’Brien, deputy vice chancellor for research and innovation at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said: “As a dedicated medicine and health sciences university, RCSI is improving human health through innovative translational medical research. We are delighted to be partnering with MedTech Innovator and Trinity to host this event in order to foster high-potential life sciences spin-out companies that are making improvements in healthcare a reality for patients.

“We are looking forward to learning about the ground-breaking technology for uncontrolled asthma developed by RCSI spin-out company Phyxiom, the innovative device for heart failure from Pumpinheart and technology to treat balance disorders by Vertigenius, a joint Trinity/RCSI spin-out company.”

TechCentral Reporters

