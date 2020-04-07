Leaving and Junior Cert exam study aid launches

ExamRevision.ie

ExamRevision.ie has launched a new website that includes self-correcting quizzes, past exam papers and video tutorials for Leaving Certificate and Junior Cycle maths, business and geography students. The subscription website specialises in providing tailored interactive videos which enable students to take ownership of their learning.

These resources are perfect for students facing uncertainty over exams this summer, as the website enables students to revise and learn the syllabus in a fun and interactive manner, using proven methods.

“Our co-owner, Aine Devlin’s Masters research found that students learn more effectively with video compared to written examples” said Keith Walsh, CEO, ExamRevision.ie. “This is due to the integration between visual and verbal information.”

The self-correcting quizzes enable students to develop their knowledge in a fun and collaborative environment. The quizzes provide students with instant feedback to assess and track their development. An exam builder tool gives students access to previous exam questions. They can correct answers against the marking scheme to see where they need to improve. This saves students’ time, helping them to achieve successful exam results.

Cian Hogan, an assistant principal in Maynooth Post-Primary who has used the business and geography videos with his students via ExamRevision, said: “The videos are amazing at breaking down the content for students. They have such a positive impact on my students learning because they are so clear and accessible. The new quizzes allow the students to test their knowledge before, during and after topics, which is great for tracking their progress.”

The subscription model website has premium, standard and free accounts for students. A free premium trial is available by registering before Sunday 12 April. To avail of the free trial, students should register for a free account on examrevision.ie and then upgrade to premium by entering the code SCHOOLCLOSURE.

TechCentral Reporters