Intellicom VoIP contact centre to boost Irish Tax Rebates’ revenue

Will bring call management, recording and reporting to over 250,000 customers

Irish Tax Rebates have established a new IP-based contact centre system. Intellicom designed, installed and supported its hosted contact centre, Intune.

Designed with performance, functionality and scalability in mind, Intune will support 250,000 of Irish Tax Rebate’s customers. It will give the company more operational control, thanks to streamlined call management, detailed call reporting and robust call recording. This provides an audit trail of conversations between agent and client. The delivery of voice traffic across the network is supported by fixed line primary and wireless secondary broadband connectivity to its Athy, Co Kildare office.

“We’ve gone from zero to hero from a telecommunications perspective,” according to Graham Aldren, manager customer services, Irish Tax Rebate. “I need a technology partner to guide me and that’s exactly what the team at Intellicom have done. All our needs have been met and support has been first class.”

“The ability to record our calls has proved very useful and provides both our clients and our team total clarity on the conversations that we are having. Call retrieval is very easy and gives us a full audit trail of our transactions,” said Aldren.

The company’s architecture and Software as a Service (SaaS) payment model negates large, upfront investment and allows seat count to be adjusted as required. Detailed real-time or historical reporting gives management the ability to schedule agent resources to manage high call volumes.

“Our intuitive management portal gives Graham and his team the necessary data to make better operational decisions,” said Robbie Fitzpatrick, business development manager, Intellicom. “This functionality directly supports Irish Tax Rebate’s competitive differentiator of providing the fastest client turnaround in the industry.”

Intune is a feature-rich, enterprise-class, telephony and multi-channel contact centre solution. It offers a broad feature set with a simple licensing model. It is available as an on-premise, hosted cloud or hybrid deployment option.

TechCentral Reporters