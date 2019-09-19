Google.org donates €1m to Barnardos for Internet safety programme

Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, is to provide Barnardos with a €1 million grant to make the internet safer for children in Ireland. Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, made the announcement today during a visit to St Patrick’s National School in Ringsend.

The grant will enable a four-year education programme to roll out in 1,000 schools nationwide. Google and Barbardos plan to hold 4,000 workshops and reach more than 75,000 students.

Google also unveiled its Be Internet Legends programme, which will provide online safety resources to those who are unable to access the workshops or feel additional supports are needed.

Speaking at the launch, Pichai, said: “Through programs such as our Be Internet Legends effort, we are empowering young people to be safe explorers of our digital world. We’re proud to be working with Barnardos to bring online safety education to more young people in Ireland.”

“The digital world can pose significant risk to children if they do not know how to recognise inappropriate material or react to suspicious behaviour online,” said Suzanne Connolly, CEO, Barnardos. “It is our hope that through this partnership, we will equip children, parents and teachers with the skills, resources and knowledge to ensure they can safely explore and experience the positive opportunities the internet offers – all while minimising the risks.”

This follows the $170 million fine that Google and its subsidiary YouTube amassed earlier this month for allegedly illegally harvesting children’s data without parental consent.

Schools can contact onlinesafety@barnardos.ie for more information.

TechCentral Reporters