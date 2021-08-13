ICS News & Events

Women4IT

Are you looking for an intern to join your team? Why not partnering with Women4IT? This could be the perfect opportunity for you to get highly motivated and skilled new staff and to increase gender equality within your organisation.

ICS joins forces with First Tech Credit Union

Given the ICS’ mission to support IT professionals, we are partnering with First Tech to help members take advantage of the free financial advice and preferential loans for IT workers. First Tech Credit Union is Ireland’s only credit union dedicated to the information, communication, and technology sector.

Being an ICS member entitles you to membership of First Tech Credit Union the credit union for the IT profession.

Upcoming member events

Your organisation does numerous work activities such as onboarding, hiring, payments and invoices, budgeting and funding as well as IT tasks. Do you know if what you are doing is effective and efficient? This is what Value Stream Management is all about! The visual and collaborative way to engage on how things are done. Interested? Join Daniel Breston’s session where he will give an overview of VSM (Mapping and Management), some tips and answer questions.

16 September at 08:30, 1.5 CDP Points, Online, Free for Members

Upcoming professional development and training

Gain valuable insight into the EU General Data Protection Regulations from multiple perspectives with our comprehensive Advanced Data Protection suite leading to full certification through the ICS European Certified Data Protection Officer Programme (ECDPO).

The programme is delivered over a period of up to two years (minimum six months). Candidates are required to complete at least six modules from a choice of eight specially tailored Advanced Data Protection modules.

7 September to 15 September, 84 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

Prepare your organisation for the changes under the new EU General Data Protection Regulation with this advanced data protection training course. Learn how to facilitate, accommodate and implement the new requirements before their enforcement in 2018.

7 – 8 September, 09:30 – 13:00, 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

This one-day advanced course covers all aspects of the Subject Access Requests process from inception to dispatch including how SAR is defined, how to respond to a SAR request within a defined legal threshold efficiently, as well as an organisation’s obligation on SAR under GDPR. We will also examine the evolution of SAR over time.

21 – 22 September, 9:30 – 13:00, 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

This one-day (split over two mornings ) introductory-level programme will help you ensure your admin teams are compliant with current legislation and can identify their roles in maintaining GDPR compliance.

14 – 15 September, 09:30 – 13:00, 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

The role of the Business Analyst is to identify the core business objectives of an organisation and its constituent parts and to ensure that the processes, procedures, systems, and structures that are in place are the most effective and efficient to enable it to achieve its core objectives.

This professional course offers academic accreditation for business analysts and for those who play a leading role in improving business performance, either in their own company or in a consultancy role to others, through the use of proven business analysis techniques.

23 Sept 2021 – 11 March 2022, 09:30 – 17:00, 600 CPD Points, Online

