ICS to explore the future of UK data protection laws in upcoming webinar

The Irish Computer Society (ICS) will host a free webinar titled ‘Where to now? The uncertain future of UK Data Protection Laws’ this Wednesday 10 November at 12pm. Speaking at the event is Jared Browne, head of data privacy, Fexco Group.

Since 28 June 2021, the UK has held an EU adequacy decision recognising the equivalency of its data protection laws with those of the EU GDPR. But for how long? Determined to advance the interests of its domestic digital economy, the UK government has published a draft paper for the wholesale reform of its data protection regime. No more DPIAs; no more mandatory DPO appointments; no more human intervention in AI processing – are just some of the sweeping changes suggested by Whitehall. But can the UK keep its adequacy decision while turning its existing GDPR-based laws on their head, or is it playing with fire and hurtling towards an even more uncertain data future?

