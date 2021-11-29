ICS News and Events, December 2021
29 November 2021 | 0
News
New ICS council appointees
At the recent ICS Annual General Meeting earlier in November, the ICS Council appointed its new officers for the coming year, including a new president and vice president. Read the full article on our website to find out about the changes and hear from the new ICS President – Declan Brady who talks about the future challenges and opportunities for the ICS. Read more
Upcoming webinars
Here are some upcoming webinars that may be of interest to you or your colleagues:
- Partner for DIGITAL Skills
- ICS & BlockW Webinar: Identity for Digital Finance
- EU Web Accessibility Directive Training webinar: Accessibility for Copywriters
- Data Protection by Design – Make it Effective panel discussion
Events & training
We have a number of training opportunities open for registration over the coming months including:
Check out ICS’ events and training page for more information here
Subscribers 0
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers