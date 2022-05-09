Huawei Ireland enterprise team grows to focus on local business solutions Operation committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation Trade

Huawei is a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices. With integrated solutions across four key domains – telecom networks, IT, smart devices, and cloud services – Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every person, home, and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

Employing over 195,000 people in 170 countries across the globe, Huawei has been in Ireland since 2004, with its business now serving 3 million people and supporting over 900 direct and indirect jobs here.

Research and development (R&D) is a fundamental part of how it drives its business. In Europe, Huawei has over 12,000 employees and 27 R&D institutes in 14 European countries, including the Ireland research centre. Its R&D focus includes wireless communications, network communications, devices, cloud computing, and software reliability engineering.

Since establishing itself in Ireland – with its first facility initially featuring just four employees – Huawei has come from humble beginnings to now having five vibrant hubs in Dublin, Cork, and Athlone, with much recent growth. In 2019, Huawei Ireland expanded its Mespil Court offices in Dublin city centre creating 100 jobs, and has grown its employment to 500 staff in Ireland at present. As Huawei Ireland has grown, so too has Ireland’s telecommunications capacity and innovative tech ecosystem.

Intelligent connectivity with fibre and 5G has begun and will empower the market of mobile networks and broadband networks with AI and IOT technologies moving forward. Huawei Ireland is working very closely with local operators and partners and is focused on nurturing future talent and highly skilled professionals in these areas across the country. Key clients include Eir, Imagine and Siro.

Moreover, Aspiegel works to empower its business partners and continuously improve the Huawei device ecosystem. It is responsible for Huawei Mobile Services in 62 countries which includes over 80 million registered users and offers a series of services including AppGallery, Mobile Cloud, Music, and Video services.

Huawei enterprise business group

As Ireland, like the world, emerges from the economic shock of the pandemic, the technology needs of small- and medium-sized companies are becoming increasingly diverse and complex to support competitive advantage. Focussing on networking, storage and the IdeaHub, Huawei’s collaboration product for smart offices, the enterprise business group has expanded to focus on the Irish channel market and meet this need.

The burgeoning team has widened its expertise and skillset significantly in recent times making a number of key appointments. With a background in distribution and vendors, Glenn Mullins joined the Huawei team as the new channel sales manager to implement the channel programme in Ireland through recruitment and development of channel partners, having previously worked for Tech Data, Commtech, Dell and SonicWall.

The team’s two new account directors, Declan Hogan and Darragh Lawlor, have extensive knowledge and expertise in the areas of enterprise and business development. Declan’s focus is to work with Huawei’s enterprise customers in Ireland to drive the enterprise offering and was formerly at Hewlett Packard Enterprise for many years in a number of roles, including Head of Enterprise Business.

Darragh Lawlor has over 20 years’ sales and business development experience in the technology, financial services and telecoms industries in Ireland and joined Huawei in November 2021. Before Huawei, he was the SMB territory manager for Ireland in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) for almost six years. In this role, he developed a strong understanding of the ICT solutions market and developed experience working with a varied ecosystem of channel partners.

Eoin Barry joined Huawei after a long career in Dell EMC Professional Services. In his new role as senior IT solutions sales manager for storage and backup, he will be part of a strong sales team focused on winning over the storage market in Ireland with Huawei’s extensive portfolio of products, including the market leading OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage solution.

Fast track – stock ready to ship

Speed is increasingly critical in the fast-moving 24/7 business world, and Huawei’s Wi-Fi-6 network offering is the perfect enterprise solution in this respect. While other providers have waiting times of four to six months, Huawei can deliver in as little as two weeks. Huawei is committing to two-week delivery on selected Flash Storage products and typical configurations after declaring the time has come to deploy flash storage in data centres.

Huawei launched its two-week delivery pledge in response to global demand from organisations looking to modernize their networks and establish new global locations within shorter timeframes. This will help customers to streamline their operations and reduce the costs associated with longer lead times.

By ordering a switch or Access Point (AP) from the list on the Fast Track promotion page before 30 June 2022, customers can benefit from the hyper-fast Wi-Fi-6 network within two weeks. This is just one of many ways Huawei fosters quick and simple connectivity for customers as part of its global portfolio of products. Huawei is dedicated to working with customers and partners in every sector to deliver cutting-edge storage and network solutions and is supporting them with discounts and its two-week delivery commitment as part of our Fast Track initiatives.

As part of widening its footprint in Ireland, Huawei will be engaging with many customers and stakeholders in the coming months, and will be a partner sponsor at the Tech Excellence Awards 2022. The company will also be involved in the extremely timely Now that’s what I call Cybersecurity event, organised by Arrow, at Orlagh Country House, Dublin.

Colm Murphy, a senior cybersecurity adviser in Huawei’s global cybersecurity transparency centre in Brussels, previously stated that in today’s world cyber literacy is just as important as financial literacy and a central component of risk management. Understanding what cyber threats are out there and knowing which cybersecurity solutions are the best fit for businesses is vital to safeguard data, strengthen security posture, and build business resilience, and Huawei will be a key contributor to this critically important discussion on 10 May.

Huawei’s vision and mission is to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world, and it was former Huawei West Europe President, David Li, who described SMEs as the backbone of the European economy. Now firmly focused on the Irish Channel Market, the expanding Huawei Enterprise Business Group is ideally positioned to provide networking and data storage solutions to enterprise across the country moving forward.

CSR and sustainability

Community support and local investment is at the core of Huawei’s operations in Ireland, particularly in the STEM area. Since it first launched in 2015, Huawei’s Seeds for the Future programme has seen Irish STEM students benefit hugely from its unique learning and cultural experience. The programme has accepted over 172 STEM students from Irish universities to date, providing them with an immersive two-week training program in ICT knowledge and culture.

Students that secure a place on the 2022 programme will be given the unique opportunity to experience virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses, the company’s flagship store in central Shenzhen, alongside Chinese culture experiences including tours of famous cities, learning Mandarin, calligraphy and gaining an insight into modern Chinese business. By sharing its ICT expertise and experiences in the global business environment, young people from different countries can learn about advanced technologies in the ICT industry and accumulate expertise and skills through the Seeds for the Future programme, contributing to the progress of the global ICT industry.

Huawei works with a number of Irish third level institutions, including Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, University of Limerick, University College Dublin, and University College Cork, funding vital Irish research into video, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. The company also partners key Science Foundation Ireland centres such as Connect, Insight, Adapt and Lero.

Huawei Ireland is also supporting Ocean Research & Conservation Ireland, a ‘for-impact’ non-profit organisation based in Cork, to conduct Ireland’s first real-time study to assess the impact of marine traffic on whales in Irish waters. The new study will see the deployment of acoustic monitoring equipment in the Celtic Sea at locations where sightings of whales and other wildlife have been recorded. The equipment will be able to listen for movements of whales, and with the help of machine learning models to enhance data analysis, for the first time provide near real-time detection.

In 2020, Huawei Ireland launched the Tech4Her scholarship programme in partnership with Technological University Dublin (TU Dublin) and University College Dublin, aimed at supporting female students studying STEM subjects. The scholarships are available at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. In addition to financial support, Tech4Her also offers the opportunity to engage in a mentoring programme with representatives from Huawei. The scholarship programme expanded to University College Cork (UCC) entering its second year, which was announced in 2021. Up to now, 32 female STEM students have benefited from the programme.

Huawei has committed to cutting carbon emissions per connection by 80% by 2025. If this goal is met, ICT will become one of the most energy-efficient industries in the world. Simply said, with digital assistance, more can be accomplished with less. Huawei is committed to technology for a better planet – one to be proud to hand down to future generations. By developing, supplying and investing in these technologies, Huawei is determined to be central to the global drive for sustainable growth and operations, as well as reducing carbon emissions. In an increasingly digital world, Huawei wants to ensure the global impact of digitalisation is overwhelmingly positive. According to the World Economic Forum, by 2030, digital technology can actually help reduce global carbon emissions by 15%, and its latest sustainability report based on new Amárach research gives fresh insight into how Ireland can harness technology to not only grow, but mitigate against climate change.

