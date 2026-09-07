Anthropic postpones IPO until October and aims for a valuation of $2tn

According to insiders, Anthropic is now expected to start promoting its IPO in mid-October, with a view to completing the process before November’s midterm elections United States, according to Reuters.

While earlier expectations suggested that the company would publish its IPO prospectus as early as next week, this milestone has now been pushed back to the end of September. Sources noted that these timelines remain flexible and may be adjusted further.

This delay affects a potential IPO that some investors speculate could reach a valuation of $2 trillion (€1.7 trillion), which would make it one of the largest stock market debuts in history.





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The IPO is seen as an important gauge of investor interest in the fast-growing AI sector. Although shifts in timing are common for companies dealing with regulation and market volatility, this particular listing is drawing enormous attention.

In preparation for the IPO, Anthropic is working on securing a revolving credit facility of $15 billion (€12.9 billion). Once this financing is in place, meetings are planned between bank analysts and the company.

Typically, there are several weeks between those meetings and the publication of the prospectus. Anthropic may shorten that period because analysts are already well acquainted with the company.

The company is working with several major financial institutions, including Citi, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Investors are looking forward to the IPO as an important way to capitalise on the AI boom. It could possibly coincide with future listings of other players in the sector, such as OpenAI.

The scale of the IPO follows the precedent set by SpaceX, which went public in June with a historic valuation of $1.77 trillion (€1.52 trillion).

Business AM