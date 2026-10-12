FIT to upskill 400,000 people in AI by 2030

FIT (Fastrack into Information Technology) has committed to helping 400,000 people in Ireland develop artificial intelligence skills by 2030, through a training initiative that connects learners with education and certification programmes.

The commitment will be delivered through FIT’s AI Training Centre of Excellence, which works with technology, industry and education partners to provide access to AI learning opportunities.

The announcement comes as employers assess how AI could affect productivity, working practices and economic growth.





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The World Economic Forum estimates that 59% of the global workforce will require training by 2030, while 39% of workers’ existing skills are expected to be transformed or become outdated over the same period.

Research by Accenture found that 64% of Ireland’s workforce needs reskilling, according to FIT.

The organisation estimates that Ireland has a workforce of approximately 2.9 million people and said its target of 400,000 learners would contribute to preparing the country for changes in employment.

Peter Davitt, chief executive of FIT, said AI would transform the profile of Ireland’s workforce and the roles people perform.

“We want to ensure that people from every part of society are future-fit, equipped with the skills and confidence needed to take advantage of the employment opportunities and wider benefits AI will create,” Davitt said.

He said the initiative aimed to make AI training accessible regardless of a person’s background, education, employment status or location.

Nathan Cullen, country general manager at IBM Ireland, said investment in workforce skills would be important to Ireland’s ability to adopt and develop AI technologies.

“Building a workforce equipped with the skills needed to adopt, develop and apply AI will be critical to Ireland’s future competitiveness, innovation, and economic growth,” Cullen said.

IBM SkillsBuild, a free digital education programme, provides learning resources to participants through FIT’s AI Training Centre of Excellence.

Launched in August 2026, the AI Training Centre of Excellence was established to help people navigate AI training options and access programmes from technology and education providers.

Its partners include IBM SkillsBuild, Accenture Learning to Earning, the Intel Digital Readiness Program and Google AI learning resources.

Rather than operating as a standalone content library, the centre assesses learners’ existing capabilities and guides them towards learning pathways suited to their knowledge, interests and career goals.

FIT estimates that its online platforms currently reach between 10,000 and 15,000 users annually.

It plans to expand that reach through existing and future partnerships as it works towards its 2030 target.

FIT said its initiative aligned with Ireland’s National Digital and AI Strategy, which aims to increase AI adoption and skills opportunities across businesses, the public sector and wider society.

Accenture estimates that generative AI could add up to €148 billion to Ireland’s annual gross domestic product by 2038, representing a 22% increase over its baseline forecast.

Its research also suggests the technology could increase Ireland’s long-term growth rate by 55%, provided organisations adopt a people-centred approach and invest in the skills needed to use AI.

FIT’s intended audience includes students, jobseekers, apprentices, career changers, employees, public-sector workers, small and medium-sized enterprises and business leaders.

The organisation said it would combine assessment, guidance and access to training resources to help people develop AI skills at different stages of their careers.

Patryk Goron