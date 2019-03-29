Dublin Airport to participate in SelfPass biometrics trial

Dublin Airport is to take part in a public trial of SelfPass, a biometric system to help passengers travel between two airports.

The voluntary trial, which is being undertaken by Dublin Airport, Bristol Airport and an airline partner, is thought to be the first biometric trial that enables passengers to use the same biometric system at their departure and arrival airports and with their airline.

SelfPass uses technology developed by the US company Collins Aerospace, whereby a single sign up identification process streamlines the passenger’s outbound and return journey.

A passenger who opts into the SelfPass process will have the biometric data from their passport securely stored which will help speed up the passenger journey. The biometric information is used at self-service check-in and is linked to their boarding card and their self-drop bag tag.

Using facial recognition technology their image is checked at the boarding gate and is cross referenced with the boarding card information automatically, which means they don’t have to present any documents at the gate.

“We are really pleased to be an early adopter of this new technology designed to further enhance the experience for both our passengers and our airline customers at Dublin Airport,” said Frances O’Brien, vice president of PMO for DAA.

Last year Dublin Airport welcomed 31.5 million passengers, which was a 6% increase on the previous 12 months. Passenger numbers are up 9% in the first two months of this year, as more than 4 million passengers have used the airport in January and February.

Dublin Airport has flights to almost 200 destinations in 43 countries, operated by 56 airlines and is the 11th busiest airport in the European Union. It one of Ireland’s key economic assets, as it generates or facilitates 117,300 jobs and €8.3 billion worth of economic activity.

TechCentral Reporters