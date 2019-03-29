EY begins international hunt for the next generation of data science superstars

EY is calling on STEM students from third level institutions to participate in its NextWave Data Science Challenge.

Designed to test the skills of data science students using data from Skyhook, one of the pioneers in location technology and intelligence, entrants will solve issues related to the future of mobility and smart cities.

The top three global winners will be awarded prizes of up to $8,000. The Irish winner(s) will be awarded a paid internship with EY Ireland and will also be invited to EY in New York to visit an EY wavespace global growth and innovation centre and to deliver presentations to members of EY leadership, who will name a global winner.

Frank O’Dea, Chief Innovation Officer at EY Ireland, said: “Helping businesses in the digital age means we need to give innovative people the opportunities to apply their vision in using technology to help us discover what’s possible. At EY, we have a team of more than 150 people working across data analytics and emerging technology, and we’re always on the lookout for the best people in the market as our clients continue to reinvent how they’re using technology within their organisations.

“As the EY NextWave Data Science Challenge unfolds and we see the ways in which participants approach problem-solving, we look forward to discovering how these data science devotees, who are just beginning their careers, will bring new thinking to solving complex problems.”

Students at universities in 16 countries and regions have been invited to compete, with registration now open. Other participating countries are Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China (mainland), France, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malta, Nigeria, Poland, Spain, Singapore, South Africa, the UK and the US.

For more information visit www.ey.com/datasciencechallenge

TechCentral Reporters