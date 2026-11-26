In association with DNA IT Solutions

Award-winning managed IT and security services provider, DNA IT Solutions today announced the appointment of Martin O’Connor as Head of Growth. The appointment strengthens the company’s commercial leadership as it moves to its next phase of expansion.

O’Connor joins with over 17 years’ experience in the technology industry. A native of Kildare, he has held commercial roles with managed IT and cybersecurity providers including MJ Flood, Datapac, Auxilion and CWSI, most recently serving as Sales Director at Futurerange.





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He pairs sales leadership with specialist knowledge of Microsoft licensing optimisation, cloud security, data governance and compliance. His experience across these areas will support customers who want to extract greater value from their technology investment and help shape solutions around their cybersecurity and GDPR requirements.

Commenting on the appointment, Declan Hussey, CEO of DNA IT Solutions, said: “Businesses are asking more pointed, value-driven and strategic questions about their technology landscape. They are focused on the security of their environments, critical data workloads, use of AI and what it brings. Ultimately, how do they ensure their investment is targeted correctly? Martin has built his career helping customers answer these questions.”

O’Connor said: “What attracted me to DNA was its honest, distinctive culture and obvious commitment to service excellence, constant innovation and improvement, reflecting the values I’ve tried to instil in businesses throughout my career. I look forward to identifying new business opportunities and deepening long-term client relationships.”

Martin takes up the role immediately and will work closely with the DNA IT Solutions leadership team to build on the company’s reputation for service and security.