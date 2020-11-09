Dell Technologies Forum empowers businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey

Month-long series of virtual events to showcase the technologies that enable organisations in Ireland to remain agile, adapt quickly and transform in an increasingly data-driven world

In association with Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Ireland kicked off a month-long series of virtual events last week with the roll-out of the Dell Technologies Forum. The Forum, which usually takes the form of a one-day conference, is this year taking place in the form of four online sessions with a focus on supporting Irish businesses to accelerate their digital transformation journey as they begin to plan for 2021.

Across the month of November, businesses leaders, IT experts and transformation thought leaders in Ireland will have the opportunity to gain the latest insights ranging from Cloud and AI to remote working and innovating through data.

The opening of the Forum last week provided the opportunity to assess the progress which Irish businesses have made over recent months as technology enabled the roll-out of remote working and kept companies connected with employees and customers.

Declan Costello, Infrastructure and Operations Manager at Ryanair outlined how new PowerStore storage technology from Dell Technologies is helping the airline to remain agile despite current challenges and to plan for business growth into the future.

To mark the start of the Forum, Dell Technologies released the findings of the latest global Digital Transformation Index. With businesses seeking to transform the way they operate through technology more than ever before, results from Dell Technologies’ Digital Transformation Index reveals that organisations have accelerated their digital transformation plans during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In one of the first global studies to measure business behaviour as a result of the pandemic, the 2020 Index found that eight in 10 organisations have fast-tracked their digital transformation programmes this year and 79% are re-inventing their business model. The vast majority, 89%, recognise that as a result of disruption seen this year, they need more agile IT infrastructure to allow them to better navigate any future uncertainty.

Despite this increasing speed of change which has been witnessed, 94% of businesses are facing barriers to transformation with data privacy and security, and a lack of budget and resources cited by 4,300 business leaders from eighteen markets as the top two barriers to embracing technology.

In response to these challenges, Dell Technologies is helping to unravel the complexities of digital transformation. The roll-out of Project APEX see the expansion of Dell Technologies’ ‘as-a-service’ capabilities to simplify how businesses and organisations in Ireland access the company’s technology on-demand – whether it be storage, servers, networking, hyperconverged infrastructure, PCs and other solutions.

Speaking at the opening of Dell Technologies Forum last week, Jason Ward, vice-president and managing director at Dell Technologies Ireland, said: “Over recent months, Irish businesses have proven they can quickly adapt to change. From the use of Cloud technology to help transform business models to the latest devices enabling remote working, the past year has seen organisations embrace technology like never before.

“The 2020 Digital Transformation Index highlights this trend. We’ve found organisations in Ireland and across the globe are increasingly looking to adopt technologies that deliver the agility, scale and security they require to ensure growth and resilience. However, the reality is that many SMEs lack the resources and skills to make digital transformation a reality.

“Technology will shape this decade. Businesses across Ireland will depend on new technology to remain agile and resilient into the future. Through our month-long series of events to mark the Dell Technologies Forum we want to empower business leaders to shape that future and ensure they are best positioned for scale-up success.”

The Dell Technologies Forum, run in partnership with Intel, Microsoft and VMware, continues across the month of November with virtual sessions on 11 November focused on Flexible IT and how businesses can accelerate innovation through the Cloud. The third online session on 18 November will outline how to empower remote workforce productivity and ensure teams have the technology they need to work from anywhere. The final event on 25 November will focus on the storage and AI solutions that will enable businesses to harness the power of data to scale-up their success.

For more information on the Dell Technologies Forum and to register for the virtual sessions for free, visit https://dtf.delltechnologies-events.eu/dtf2020-ireland/.