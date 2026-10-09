Special offers on Dell Pro with DCB Group for a limited time only

In association with DCB Group

DCB Group’s latest Quarterly Specials brochure is now live, with limited-time special pricing across a range of business technology, including selected Dell Pro devices, until 20 October 2026.

You can view the full brochure here, with the Dell offers featured on pages 6–7:

https://online.flippingbook.com/view/15212365/6/





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If you’re planning an IT refresh, this is a good opportunity to look beyond simply replacing like for like. Different roles have different requirements, particularly as AI becomes a bigger part of everyday business technology.

Different roles need different devices

Few businesses need the same specification on every desk.

For employees primarily working across email, documents, browser-based applications and video calls, the Dell Pro 16 provides a strong everyday business option.

For employees who mainly work at a desk, the Dell Pro Slim is a practical desktop option. The Dell Pro Max Micro is another choice for teams that need more power without taking up much desk space.

Then there are users with more demanding mobile workloads.

The Dell Pro Precision 5 14 is an AI workstation designed for heavier professional, AI and creative workloads. Its neural processing unit can deliver up to 50 TOPS, exceeding Microsoft’s 40 TOPS requirement for Copilot+ PCs.

That distinction is becoming increasingly relevant as businesses introduce more AI tools. Not every employee needs workstation-level performance or advanced on-device AI capability, but the people who do shouldn’t be limited by hardware specified for lighter everyday work.

Plan your refresh around what your team needs

An IT refresh doesn’t have to mean replacing every device at once. Some users may need an upgrade now, while others can wait.

Looking at your fleet by role helps you prioritise where higher-performance or AI-ready hardware will make the biggest difference, while taking advantage of the current special pricing where it makes sense.

Dell Pro special offers end 20 October.

DCB Group is a Dell Technologies partner and can help businesses assess their requirements, match Dell Pro models and configurations to different users, and decide which upgrades make sense now and which can wait.

To talk to DCB Group about your Dell requirements and 2027 refresh click here.