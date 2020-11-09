Enet appoints Gilvarry as chief operating officer

Enet has appointed John Gilvarry as its new chief operating officer.

Gilvarry joined Enet in December 2019 as chief technology officer having worked in the mobile industry including operators O2, Vilicom, Meteor and Hutchison.

The company has also announced the arrival of new commercial director Cormac Ryan and John Fitzgerald, procurement & carrier services director.

Speaking about his appointment, Gilvarry said: “I’m proud to take up this position with Enet at what is a very exciting time for the business. We are at the forefront in delivering cutting-edge, customer-focused solutions to the Irish telecoms market. As I move into the chief operating officer role, I look forward to working with the commercial, technology and operations teams to drive Enet forward and continue to create value for our customers.”

Commenting on the appointments, Peter McCarthy, CEO, Enet said: “We’re delighted to be able to make appointments of such high calibre to our senior team. The most significant change is the creation of a Chief Operating Officer position and we are excited to appoint John Gilvarry to this role. John has made a terrific contribution to the business since joining us, and I am looking forward to working with John in his new role as we continue to drive the growth of Enet.”

Enet recently opened a state-of-the-art network operations centre, which is part of the new €1 million headquarters facility in Limerick.

Enet currently works with over 80 different service providers to bring high-quality data connectivity, broadband and wireless to more than one million end users throughout Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters