DC Networks acquired by Calligo

Data optimisation specialist expands European presence into Ireland

Dublin-based IT managed services provider DC Networks has been acquired by data optimisation and privacy specialist, Calligo. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

DC Networks specialises in IT support, telecommunications and networking and managed Microsoft Azure services.

The purchase marks another step in Calligo’s growth strategy that has so far seen the completion of other acquisitions in Canada, Guernsey and Luxembourg.

Calligo’s portfolio of services includes public & hybrid cloud, IT managed services, and data analytics & artificial intelligence services, all supported by ‘privacy-first’ data management consultancy and specific assistance with national, international and industry-specific data protection obligations.

“Synergy is an overused term in these situations, but here it is remarkably apt,” said Robert Doyle, director, DC Networks. “The similarities in our service lines, customer focus and underlying missions were striking. We have taken pride in developing strong relationships with our clients, many of whom have been with us for many years, and we know their businesses, needs and data challenges inside out.

“This acquisition will be an excellent result for our new and existing clients, as the wider portfolio of data services that will be made available to them, including data privacy, automation and artificial intelligence, are exactly what they and businesses across Ireland are in need of.”

Julian Box, founder and CEO of Calligo, said: “Ireland is a rapidly growing market, but particularly in its appetite for innovative technology. It is populated by a high proportion of ambitious, data-driven businesses eager to explore how they can make the fullest use of their data and make it work harder for them. Ireland was clearly the logical next step for Calligo’s international expansion.

“However, Ireland is also a strategic target. Adding a presence here, alongside our established locations in the UK and Europe, bolsters our ability to provide local, European and international businesses with a full suite of data-centric managed services that satisfy all requirements in data residency, data privacy and data ethics.”

TechCentral Reporters