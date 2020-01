BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2020 report

A walk amongst the projects at this year's competition

This week Niall Kitson gives us a whistlestop tour of the hundreds of projects on show at this year’s BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition at the RDS in Dublin.

