Damac Group, Dataplex enter partnership to develop data centre facilities in Europe

Damac Group made its foray into the data centre industry earlier this year Print Print Trade

Damac Group, a Dubai-based conglomerate, has partnered with Dublin-headquartered Dataplex Group Limited to develop data centre facilities in Europe.

Under the partnership, the pair will work on brownfield projects involving retrofitting existing structures and larger greenfield projects, with specific focus on hyperscale and wholesale colocation customers.

Damac Group has invested in Dataplex, a data centre colocation, engineering and construction solutions company, which will result in a shareholding of up to 45% of the company over time. Dataplex’s primary shareholders, DAMAC Group and Chirisa, have acquired a land parcel in Abbotstown for a greenfield 70 MW+ data centre and industrial campus development in Dublin.

advertisement





Damac Group of companies is the private investment arm of Hussain Sajwani, the Dubai-based billionaire known for his successful global property development company, Damac Properties. The group has a diverse portfolio across various sectors including real estate, capital markets, fashion, and more.

Earlier this year, Damac Group made its foray into the data centre industry by launching Edgnex, a global digital infrastructure company headquartered in Dubai.

“Damac Group, through its global digital infrastructure company Edgnex, is developing data centre facilities to support the growth of digital economies across the globe. Our work with Dataplex enables us to serve exponential demand coming from local markets, driven by rapid digital transformation, booming digital economies, and growing internet users,” said Hussain Sajwani.

Edgnex, a global digital infrastructure provider, identifies and invests in the next digital hubs and aims to disrupt the local data centre market.

Over the coming months, Edgnex will be announcing acquisitions, building projects and partnerships focused on developing local data centre facilities in emerging or underserved markets globally. Its mission is to bring new speed and agility to the data centre market so that more local and regional economies, enterprises, and end users can benefit from digital infrastructure.

“We have a track record of recognising opportunities, making significant investments and capturing a first mover advantage. We are driven by market dynamics, not just by who needs capacity now. Where we go, others follow,” Sajwani added.

Damac Group’s footprint extends across the Middle East with projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq.

“Damac Group has a unique vision for the data centre market, and we look forward to helping it to bring its disruptive model to more cities around the world,” said Eddie Kilbane, co-founder and CEO of Dataplex Group. “Together with Damac Group, we can deliver digital infrastructure in underserved markets and support the growth of local digital economies. Our partnership will enable our organisations to grow together, and it will be great to work with the team at Damac Group.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?