CWSI redefines the retail experience for Škoda with managed mobility solution

CWSI has said it has redefined the retail experience for Škoda UK with a fully managed and highly secure Ivanti mobile solution delivered to its approximately 130 retailers in the UK.

Škoda is one of the world’s oldest and most successful automotive brands. To support its growth and the ever-adapting automotive markets, Škoda UK wanted to increase customer satisfaction throughout the car purchasing process with the use of digital tools. It needed an integrated and mobile digital solution to present sales collateral such as brochures and informational materials to customers, as its processes were primarily paper based.

The brand was also developing Digital Assistant, an iOS-based app used by sales teams to view and provide detailed information on every Škoda model.

CWSI , one of Europe’s most experienced mobile and cloud security specialists, won the contract and designed a Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution based on Ivanti Cloud technology. This has enabled the seamless rollout and management of nearly 1,000 iPad devices across Škoda’s 130 UK retailers.

As well as providing a collaborative, centrally managed platform for these point-of-sale devices, the secure solution underpins the company’s revolutionary retail experience for customers – the Digital Assistant app. CWSI worked closely with the development team in the creation of the app and its insights were crucial and shaped how the app was developed.

Following the rollout, retailers can now host virtual appointments via the iPads with customers who may not wish to visit the showroom, or give vehicle tours to customers from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, Škoda saw an uplift of +0.4 in the customer experience score when an iPad was used. It also saw a similar uplift in salesperson knowledge scores. CWSI’s deployment saves valuable time for employees by providing all necessary information at their fingertips. The mobile and adaptable nature of the managed iPad solution is also ideally placed to support remote or hybrid working.

CWSI manages the lifecycle of the fleet of iPads from procurement right through to decommissioning.

CWSI has Ivanti Premier Partner status as well as one of the largest in-house teams of accredited Ivanti engineers and support analysts in the UK. It also provides point of contact support and manages repair should a technical issue arise, ensuring business continuity.

Chris Batty, digital experience manager, Škoda UK: “Škoda is known for producing some of the best cars on the market and we needed a customer experience to match that. We required an all-encompassing solution and through leveraging modern technologies, we have built an industry-leading sales tool. Enabled by CWSI’s management solution, customer satisfaction scores have increased and sales teams are more empowered.

“Ultimately, the solution is helping to drive profitability for the brand and is now an integral part of the Škoda customer journey.”

Ronan Murphy, CEO, CWSI: “Having previously worked with CWSI, Škoda knew we could be trusted to deliver the next phase of its journey. CWSI provides a fully managed proactive service for the devices which requires no action on ŠKODA’s part, which is something retailers appreciate as they can focus on their core business.

“This leading mobility solution with best of breed security, compliance, device management controls and functionality has amplified the customer experience for Škoda. It has futureproofed the company’s retail operation, underpinning the Digital Assistant app and truly allowing sales employees to be product experts. Our own product team is continually monitoring potential enhancements to Ivanti’s products and any other changes that may affect Škoda’s solution. The adaptable, scalable deployment was built with the future in mind.”

