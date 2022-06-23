Trinseo opens global business services hub in Dublin’s Docklands Specialty-material and sustainable-solutions provider to fill 100 highly skilled roles Trade

Trinseo has opened its new Global Business Services (GBS) office in Dublin’s Docklands.

Established in 2010, Trinseo has grown to become a leading global specialty materials solutions provider with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable materials to unlock value for companies.

Last October, the company announced its plans to establish its new Global Business Services function in Dublin City Centre and launched a major recruitment initiative to fill more than 100 highly skilled roles across many facets of finance, procurement, cash collections and IT.

President and CEO of Trinseo Frank Bozich said the move to establish a significant base in Ireland is “a huge step forward as we continue to transform into a higher-growth, higher-margin and less-cyclical specialty-materials and sustainable solutions provider to better serve our customers worldwide.”

“Since announcing our arrival in Ireland last year, we have been focused on building a stellar team of diverse and talented people for our Global Business Services function who share in our vision for the future, our values and our culture,” said Lori Wilcox, global business services leader at Trinseo.

