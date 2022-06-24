Toast to create 100 new jobs following opening of Dublin office Company's platform built for the restaurant community Trade

Toast is to create 100 jobs in 2022 after opening a new office on St Stephen’s Green in Dublin. The new roles will span several functions including software development, sales and customer support.

Toast delivers SaaS solutinos for restaurants covering point of sale, operations, digital ordering and delivery, marketing and loyalty, and team management.

Headquartered in Boston, Toast was founded in 2012 and employs over 3,000 people across the US, UK, Ireland, Canada and India.

The company established its first international technology and product development centre in Dublin in 2017. It is partnered with the Irish government through IDA Ireland, and Ireland continues to strategically contribute to the growth of the company’s talent base and innovation capabilities.

Robert McGarry, senior vice president of engineering and leader of Toast Dublin office, said: “Toast originally chose to invest in Ireland largely for its concentration of high level technical capability; over the last several years, we’ve come to reap so many more benefits from our strategic investment here–ease of collaboration with other Toast teams, Irish hospitality, and more.”

