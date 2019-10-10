CLS marks 25-year anniversary with significant jobs announcement

Medtech company announces 100 jobs for sites around the country Print Print Trade

Complete Laboratory Solutions (CLS) is marking 25 years in business by creating 100 jobs.

More than three-quarters of the new positions will be at CLS MedPharma to manage new projects and the expansion of existing contracts covering roles for microbiology and analytical analysts in Galway as well as at client sites in Cork, Limerick, Dublin, Waterford and Sligo.

The CLS Ros Muc water and environmental services will be recruiting 18 environmental science graduates and food microbiologists while the remaining four positions will cover new appointments in marketing, sales and finance.

Making the announcement at the Enterprise Ireland Med in Ireland 2019 Conference, Evelyn O’Toole, founder and CEO of CLS, said: “Our workforce expansion demonstrates our maturity as an international player, and we have created the momentum to continue to grow and deliver exceptional service for our clients thanks to the vibrant medtech industry in Ireland.

“Today we are a key supplier in the industry catering to multinational companies both here and overseas and this is as a result of us reinvesting in our services to make CLS a substantial, strong and innovative supplier.

“Our trained analysts on contract who supply first-in-class fully managed solutions is expanding and we are currently at 20 client sites. We have certainly come a long way from our humble beginnings in 1994 and I very much look forward to the next chapter.”

Deirdre Glenn, lifesciences director, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Driven by highly innovative companies such as Complete Laboratory Solutions, Ireland is now recognised globally as a major centre of excellence for medical technology. Having shown impressive growth since its inception 25 years ago, Complete Laboratory Solutions is now poised for significant further expansion.

“This expansion will be driven in part by growth in direct export sales, as it expands its range of overseas customers and takes advantage of opportunities presented by Brexit – as UK firms seek to have products and materials certified by EU-accredited laboratories. Enterprise Ireland will continue to work with CLS as it develops through its capacity to innovate and by improving its competitiveness.”

Established in 1994 in Ros Muc, Connemara, and with a second facility CLS MedPharma in Galway city in 2008, the company currently employees a workforce of 191 who cater for a portfolio of over 600 Irish and international clients.

TechCentral Reporters