Citrix crowns DataSolutions distributor of the year

Announcement made at annual partner conference

DataSolution was named distributor of the year for Northern Europe at the annual Citrix Summit.

DataSolutions’ Citrix new product business grew 160% ear-on-year for 2019 with new Citrix cloud revenues growing by 345%. The company also created Citrix Cloud Labs, a demonstration service allowing potential customers to try Citrix Cloud Services.

The news comes as DataSolutions turns its attention to the UK market.

Michael O’Hara, group managing director, DataSolutions (pictured), said: “As a distributor working with Citrix for over 25 years now, we fully understand its business and, importantly, the value-add it offers customers looking to transform their businesses. Being recognised by Citrix in this way illustrates just how much Citrix trusts DataSolutions.”

TechCentral Reporters