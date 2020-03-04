Citrix crowns DataSolutions distributor of the year
4 March 2020 | 0
DataSolution was named distributor of the year for Northern Europe at the annual Citrix Summit.
DataSolutions’ Citrix new product business grew 160% ear-on-year for 2019 with new Citrix cloud revenues growing by 345%. The company also created Citrix Cloud Labs, a demonstration service allowing potential customers to try Citrix Cloud Services.
The news comes as DataSolutions turns its attention to the UK market.
Michael O’Hara, group managing director, DataSolutions (pictured), said: “As a distributor working with Citrix for over 25 years now, we fully understand its business and, importantly, the value-add it offers customers looking to transform their businesses. Being recognised by Citrix in this way illustrates just how much Citrix trusts DataSolutions.”
TechCentral Reporters
Subscribers 0
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers