Grant Thornton selects Fund Recs’ solutions for audit business

Fintech provider adds Velocity to professional services firm

Grant Thornton has signed a deal with Fun Recs to implement the Velocity and Fusion software in its financial services audit business.

“Grant Thornton Ireland’s confidence recognises Fund Recs investment in reconciliation and data transformation innovation,” said Fund Recs CEO Alan Meaney. “Automating recs and data transformation with a no-code solution in the funds industry is a core competency for us and we are pleased to bring our expertise to Grant Thornton Ireland for the benefit of audit clients.”

Colin Feely, partner and head of financial services audit, Grant Thornton, said: “With this new partnership we look forward to evolving our service offering that ultimately adds value to clients. The team at Fund Recs are well regarded in the funds industry as innovation enablers and we believe that partnering with them will greatly advance our current service offering.”