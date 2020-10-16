Avaya Cloud Office UCaaS solution now available in Ireland
16 October 2020
Avaya and RingCentral announced the expansion of Avaya Cloud Office by RingCentral across Europe, with the unified communications-as-a-solution offering now generally available in Ireland, France and the Netherlands. In addition, the companies also announced that they have signed their first seven-figure deal with a large UK-based government customer.
Avaya Cloud Office customers will enjoy new capabilities, an Avaya-branded unified desktop app and branded video; network performance and video quality controls; admin and security controls; and adoption and usage analytics.
“The commercial availability of Avaya Cloud Office means that our team is forging ahead to bring all the benefits of cloud-based unified communciations to enterprise, mid-market and SME businesses across the island of Ireland,” said Aidan Furlong, country general manager, Avaya Ireland (pictured).
“There has never been a more important time for communication and collaboration solutions that enable people to work from anywhere and across a wide range of devices. Businesses looking to optimise their remote working ability will be able to put Avaya Cloud Office to work immediately and will reap the benefits of a connected and collaborative workforce now and into the future whatever stage they are at in their digital journey.”
