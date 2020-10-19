ESB Creative Tech Fest to celebrate youth creativity in virtual event

More than 1,000 young people from youth clubs, schools and gaelscoileanna across Ireland will come together, virtually, on Wednesday 28 October for ESB Creative Tech Fest. In partnership with Camara Ireland, the annual bilingual event will celebrate the innovation and creativity of young people who participate in TechSpace programmes across STEAM, digital creativity and computer science projects.

The live event will be broadcast from Carlow Arts Centre directly into the homes of young TechSpacers across the country. As well as announcing over 20 award winners on the day, there will also be performances and inspiring tech talks from Daithi O Se, Chris is Ainm Dom and Cairde.

This year’s ESB Creative Tech Fest event was launched by Shaun Samra, an 11-year-old from Finglas, Co Dublin who, along with his friends from Finglas Youth Resource Centre afterschool group, won the ESB TechSpacer of the Month award in June for his rap Anxiety about how anxiety has impacted him and his family.

Shaun is also the voice behind #FlipTheScript, a rap animation which aims to show how TechSpace empowers young people to unlock their passions and potential through the creative use of technology. The creative animation visualises how perceived negatives in teenage behaviours can, with the right tools and support, become positives for young people on their journey in creating their own brighter future.

Pat O’Doherty, chief executive, ESB, said: “It is impressive and inspirational to see how young people are combining their innate energy and creativity with the skills they have learned through the TechSpace programme to address real world problems and lead change in their communities.”

Marianne Checkley, CEO of Camara Ireland, added: “We are very excited to showcase the inspiring work that has emerged from challenging circumstances this year though a virtual reality exhibition and live broadcast event. We are also delighted to celebrate the innovative solutions that young people have created, which have had a real impact through our special community responder award this year.

“We will miss the energy and atmosphere that the young people create at our annual celebrations, however, a virtual ESB Creative TechFest allows us to be even more accessible to young people in every community across Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters